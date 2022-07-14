Last days of Shakespeare to Winehouse at the National Portrait Gallery

The National Portrait Gallery's special exhibition Shakespeare to Winehouse: Icons from the National Portrait Gallery, London, has its final day on Sunday - so get in quick if you haven't seen it.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday the exhibition is open for extended hours - 9am to 7pm - so patrons can see the more than 80 portraits on show from London. It is open the final day, Sunday, from 10am to 5pm.
Tickets for the exhibition are here.
There is also free family fun Peter Rabbit-style fun from 10am to 4.30pm daily until the end of the holidays, inspired by Beatrix Potter's portrait in the exhibition.
The play includes growing veggies, creating flowers, sitting by the water, reading and more. No need to book for the play area.
