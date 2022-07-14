The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Last days of Shakespeare to Winehouse at the National Portrait Gallery

Updated July 14 2022 - 5:43am, first published 3:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beatrix Potter, 1938 Delmar Banner. National Portrait Gallery, London. Given by Delmar Banner, 1948. National Portrait Gallery, London

The National Portrait Gallery's special exhibition Shakespeare to Winehouse: Icons from the National Portrait Gallery, London, has its final day on Sunday - so get in quick if you haven't seen it.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.