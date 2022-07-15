Schwarzrock is also a careful observer of her environment. Her work reflects her study of the complex structure of plants and the scientific makeup of the Namadgi rocks and the way they are changed by bushfires and extreme weather. Well known as a glass artist, Schwarzrock shows another side to her creativity with her beautiful little wire sculptures (Frayed 1-11), based on plant structures, that gather in a delicate dance on one wall of the gallery. On another wall is an intimate series of tiny partially frosted mirrors ornamented with tiny wires fashioned into fragments of grasses and seeds. (Interception 1-11).