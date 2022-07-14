The French Ambassador to Australia has declared a "new era" for relations between Australia and the European power following tensions with the former Coalition government over the AUKUS deal last year.
Ambassador Jean-Pierre Thebault used his speech at a Bastille Day event in Canberra on Thursday to describe the improving ties between the countries following Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in France earlier this month.
Mr Thebault said the meeting between the two in Paris was "exceptionally warm" as he addressed department secretaries, senior military officials and other figures within Canberra's diplomatic corps gathered at the event.
"[The meeting] was marked by dense exchanges, it was also illustrated by strong, spontaneous convergences," he said.
The French ambassador, who was appointed in November 2020, considered the Morrison government's handling of a scrapped $90 billion submarine deal as a "regrettable page" in the history between the two countries.
But he added he felt "blessed" to see the Albanese government make strides in repairing the broken ties since the May election.
"It illustrated that we've turned away from what was a regrettable page of our countries' story .. and opened a new era that is truly based on mutual trust and respect," Mr Thebault said.
"In a world full of uncertainties, bringing France and Australia closer together is crucial."
The $90 billion contract with French contractor Naval Group was scrapped last year by former prime minister Scott Morrison in favour of a trilateral agreement with the US and UK to acquire nuclear-powered submarines.
The unforeseen decision set off a chain of diplomatic rows between the two nations, with Mr Thebault being temporarily recalled to France and President Macron describing Mr Morrison as a liar.
In a National Press Gallery address nearly a month after the announcement, the French ambassador described the move as a "major breakdown of trust".
"The Attack Class [submarine] program was always far more than a contract ... [but] the way it was handled was a stab in the back," Mr Thebault said.
"What can any partner of Australia now think? Is this the value of Australia's signature and commitment?"
The Albanese government announced last month it had agreed to a "fair and equitable" settlement with Naval Group of around $830 million.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
