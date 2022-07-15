A Victorian clinic that markets itself as low-cost, imports eggs from the UK, which are in-turn procured mainly from women in the Ukraine. The experience of these egg donors makes for uncomfortable reading. In shades of The Handmaid's Tale, Erena says she felt she was treated like a 'milking cow.' Svetlana has kept her egg donation a secret from most people: "I don't want anybody to know; for me it's unpleasant that I have sold a part of myself. That I have sold myself for money. Many people wouldn't understand it."