The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Ukraine is the low-cost capital of the global surrogacy market

By Lauren Burns
July 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Shutterstock

A few days after my 21st birthday my mother sat me down and in a halting voice explained dad wasn't my biological father. To my complete shock, I learned I had been conceived using sperm from an anonymous donor. My sense of identity shattered. Who was I?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.