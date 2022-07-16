The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Exclusive

Independent ACT Senator David Pocock to reach out to the hearing impaired in his first parliamentary speech

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
July 16 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator David Pocock in his office at Parliament House. Picture: James Croucher

Independent ACT Senator David Pocock does not want to be alone on the Senate floor for his all important scene-setting first speech next month in Parliament. For the sake of inclusivity, he wants an Auslan interpreter standing by his side.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.