Independent ACT Senator David Pocock does not want to be alone on the Senate floor for his all important scene-setting first speech next month in Parliament. For the sake of inclusivity, he wants an Auslan interpreter standing by his side.
It would be an Australian first to have a speech translated from the floor of the Senate chamber.
The first translated parliamentary speech, interpreted way up in the public gallery, was the valedictory of former Democrats leader Natasha Stott-Despoja. Inspired by her profoundly deaf mother, the former senator toiled on deafness and hearing impaired issues including work on captions.
Senator Pocock said he immediately agreed to use an interpreter after being approached by people in the Canberra community. He just has to secure final Senate approval to have a "stranger" in the chamber.
"Seems like the right thing to do to make it accessible should people want to actually hear what I have to say when it happens," he told The Canberra Times.
"Looking into it I was pretty surprised that it hasn't happened before for a first speech in the Senate.
"So I am just working through all the logistics of how we make that happen."
It is understood the senator needs to seek the support of his senate colleagues for such a request.
The interpreter, should it be approved, is expected to be Mandy Dolejsi, who assisted then Senator Stott-Despoja back in 2008 and is known to Canberrans for her high-profile work at the health updates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Apart from Senator Stott Despoja's speech, an Auslan interpreter has been subsequently used a couple of times in the public gallery or in the seats reserved for 'Distinguished visitors' along the left-hand wall of the Senate chamber.
Senator Pocock's move would ensure the translation is on any broadcast of the speech.
Advocacy group, DeafACT, is thrilled by the inclusive overture for the Canberra deaf community.
"It's great but, you know, it's one of those things that surprises you still, 'Oh wow you want to do it?' because it's not an everyday thing," President Jacob Clarke said.
"It's wonderful to see a senator doing that. And so it helps us to feel more included and not sort of so dismissed.
"It will increase the awareness of Auslan in the community as well."
An ACT Legislative Assembly standing committee is currently inquiring into any disadvantage and discrimination faced by deaf and hearing impaired people due to a scarcity of services and information in Auslan.
The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated problems for the deaf community with phone vaccination booking systems proving impossible.
But the pandemic also raised awareness for the community's needs.
"I think one of the things we saw during COVID daily press conferences is that I think, for many Australians, it was the first time that they were seeing Auslan daily, multiple times a day when the news was on," Senator Pocock said.
"Yeah, maybe it shouldn't be like that."
There are other moves within Parliament House to assist hearing impaired people.
The Canberra Times has also learnt that security guards assigned to the main front entrance are about to start Auslan training to better help visitors.
"One of our security staff actually suggested it, and said, 'we have hearing impaired people come through' and said 'we'd love to be able to communicate with them','' Department of Parliamentary Services deputy secretary Cate Saunders said.
"What a great idea! We are making that happen. So that's in train."
Senator Pocock said he knows "minimal" Auslan himself through a friend whose first language is Auslan and whose parents were profoundly deaf.
"It's one I found really interesting. Learning about her life and what that experience was like, essentially being bilingual and speaking one language to your parents and then going to school," he said.
"Just overall it's important that we are actually making things more accessible, more inclusive. I don't see it as a big thing to do. Certainly it is not going to cost me anything to try and actually have it accessible."
In 2015, he celebrated a try on field with the Wallabies with Auslan for his friend, although commentator Miranda Devine controversially confused the effort with performing "jazz hands".
He jokes about some viewers perhaps needing a trigger warning for any subsequent videos of his first speech, but said any confusion about Auslan goes to a wider point about a lack of understanding about what is needed for deaf and hearing impaired people.
As for the content of Senator Pocock's speech, set down for the afternoon of August 2, he is feeling the sense of occasion, but it is a case of wait and see.
"Working on it. We'll see where it lands! (laughs)," he said.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
