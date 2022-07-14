The Canberra Times
The James Webb telescope has made us witnesses to celestial glory

By The Canberra Times
July 14 2022 - 7:30pm
Image released by NASA on July 12, 2022 shows the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula.

It is hard to believe, given the awe-inspiring images being produced by the James Webb Space Telescope, that just over 400 years have passed since Galileo Galilei first pointed his 30 power refracting telescope at the night sky and rewrote humanity's understanding of the cosmos.

