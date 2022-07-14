The Albanese government's climate bill would lock-in a "weak" emissions reduction target which would be hard to raise, Greens leader Adam Bandt has warned, as a standoff which threatens to torpedo Labor's climate agenda continues.
Mr Bandt has also told the new government the world will expect it to take a stronger stance on coal and gas if it wins the right to host a UN climate summit in Australia.
Labor's hopes of staging a COP conference in partnership with Pacific nations were boosted on Thursday, as the region's leaders threw their support behind the plan.
But Pacific leaders were pushing Australia to go further in tackling climate change, Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama saying it and other rich nations needed to urgently end a "fossil fuel addiction".
The Labor government has put climate action at the forefront of its domestic and international agenda.
But it is under pressure to do more on both fronts less than two months after winning office.
The Greens are refusing to guarantee their support for Labor's signature climate legislation, casting serious doubt over whether it will pass the Senate.
Labor needs support from the Greens and at least one other crossbencher if, as expected, the Coalition opposes it.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese this week challenged the Greens to back his bill, effectively blaming them for causing a decade of inaction on climate change through its decision to oppose Kevin Rudd's emissions trading scheme in 2009.
Mr Bandt and a number of crossbenchers were on Thursday briefed on the bill, which the government plans to introduce in the first sitting of the new federal Parliament later this month.
The bill would seek to legislate Labor's targets of cutting emissions 43 per cent by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050. The Climate Change Authority would also be tasked with assessing progress and providing advice on future goals, including a 2035 target
Speaking to ACM after the briefing, Mr Bandt highlighted a range of concerns with the bill, starting with a position that a 43 per cent target was "not science-based" and "too weak".
He was concerned that legislating the target would create a "ceiling" on emissions reduction ambitions, as the government would need to return to parliament in order to raise its targets.
"If a future government wants to increase the targets, as we will be pushing them to do, that has to come back to parliament," he said.
"Governments should be able to increase the targets without having this law as a ceiling."
He said the bill didn't include provisions to prevent a future government reducing the targets, nor did it stop new coal and gas projects - which he said would "blow the 43 per cent budget" - being approved.
The Canberra Times understands the expanded Greens party room will meet for the first time face-to-face next week to start thrashing out their position. There's an expectation Labor's bill will be referred to a Senate inquiry, which would buy them time to settle on their stance.
Mr Bandt said the Greens remained willing to negotiate and even compromise on its position.
"But at the moment, it's a take it or leave it approach [from the government]," he said.
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen reiterated the government was open to "sensible" suggestions from crossbenchers.
"We have also made it crystal clear we will not be walking away from that mandate," Mr Bowen said.
"We look forward to further discussions with the crossbench on that basis."
Mr Bandt has thrown his support behind the government's bid to host a future UN COP summit, which is part of Labor's strategy to restore Australia's international reputation on climate change.
But he said staging the event would come with an expectation that Labor wouldn't allow new fossil fuel projects to be approved.
"The government will have to reckon with the rest of the world wanting us to stop opening up coal and gas projects," he said.
Emerging from a Pacific Islands Forum leaders' meeting on Thursday, Mr Albanese said none of his counterparts had asked him about Australia's commitment to coal and gas projects, but acknowledged there had been "a bit of a debate" about targets.
Mr Albanese said all nations were "very enthusiastic" about the prospect of working with Australia to host a future UN climate summit.
"What it will do is it will provide a focus on the very real threat of climate change has to our Pacific Islanders neighbours for countries like Tuvalu and Kiribati, it is a threat to their very existence," he told reporters.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
