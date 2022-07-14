The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Greens' Adam Bandt slams Labor's 'weak' climate target as standoff continues

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated July 14 2022 - 9:07pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens leader Adam Bandt says Labor's climate bill will lock-in a week emissions reduction target. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Albanese government's climate bill would lock-in a "weak" emissions reduction target which would be hard to raise, Greens leader Adam Bandt has warned, as a standoff which threatens to torpedo Labor's climate agenda continues.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.