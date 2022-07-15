Did you stay up late on Sunday night to watch our Nick Kyrgios take on Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon men's final?
I wouldn't normally bother. Wimbledon? Meh. The only thing that would otherwise have me watching live TV into the early hours of the morning would be a royal wedding.
But I felt it was my patriotic duty to stay up and watch Nick, a true Canberran, who went to school here, whose mum and dad still live here, who regularly pops up in the national capital, Lonsdale Street here; Lyneham tennis courts here.
And, to my eternal shame, I had never actually watched him play. Written about where he gets his ear bling in Canberra (Unique Diamonds in Braddon). Spoke often to his sister Halimah during her journey on The Voice. But never actually sat down and watched Nick play a whole match. Yet, somehow, I still managed to have an opinion on him. He was good for tennis. Spiced things up. Exciting.
In the lead-up to the final, like an overexcited puppy, I would ask anyone who'd listen: "So, you going to watch Nick play in the Wimbledon final? Huh? Huh?"
Most people said no. What? He was too mouthy. Too much of a brat. I couldn't believe it. People, we HAD A CANBERRAN IN THE WIMBLEDON FINAL? But, no. Not interested.
So, my 12-year-old daughter and I got ourselves a Golden Gaytime [the traditional TV-watching treat] and settled in for the night.
And it was a great match. No doubt. I was pleasantly surprised it was not two bland-looking blokes just slogging the ball back and forth from the baseline. It was a mighty, entertaining battle between the No.1 seed Djokovic against the unseeded Kyrgios. David and Goliath right there.
Djokovic was kind of robot-like with his precision and composure. But he had some serious, jaw-dropping moves. And Nick. Oh, Nick. He literally threw himself across the court. He mixed things up. Went to the net. Did his signature through-the-legs shot. Not sure the exact moment it happened but when Kyrgios returned what seemed an ungettable shot from Djokovic, who then proceeded to tumble all over the hallowed Wimbledon lawn, my daughter and I shouted in delight. Go Nick!!!
And then, it started to go a little south. I wasn't so worried about Kyrgios's swearing (but did fear for Prince George and his precious eight-year-old ears in the royal box) or his attempts to get an allegedly distracting woman kicked out. ("The one who looks like she's had about 700 drinks, bro" has gone down in Aussie legend).
But I did not like the way he was having a go at his own family in his players' box. At all. Like, they weren't behind him enough. Nick, mate, your dad was whistling his heart out! Djokovic also had a go at his player's box, but didn't get quite the same criticism. Is this a thing in tennis? Are family members and other supporters supposed to be on their feet, clapping constantly? It seems just a little bit needy.
My daughter and I started looking at each other with concern. Had we backed the wrong horse? Kyrgios was being a brat. But, again, I wasn't there playing in unseasonable heat on centre court with the world watching. Kyrgios did try his heart out. He was a competitor.
After the match, Djokovic's victory speech was a masterclass in grace, humour and goodwill to his opponent. He lifted Kyrgios up. I think I fell a little bit in love with the Serb, vaxxed or not. LOL.
No doubt Kyrgios is a supreme athlete and ultimate entertainer. He said Djokovic was a god. Maybe. Or just a bloke who can be both a great tennis player and a gracious human being while on the court. (Plenty of people say Kyrgios is a lovely guy off the court.)
I still think Kyrgios is good for tennis and I'm happy to keep watching the evolution of Nick.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
