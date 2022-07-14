The Canberra Times
Councillors sacked as Wingecarribee Shire Council placed in administration until 2024

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated July 14 2022 - 7:02am, first published 7:00am
Viv May will remain the administrator at the council until late 2024. Picture: Southern Highland News

All councillors in the Wingecarribee shire to the north of the ACT have been sacked from their roles and the council placed under continued administration until 2024.

Peter Brewer

