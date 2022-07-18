Times Past: July 19, 1979

An act of kindness that did more bad than good was on the front page on this day in 1979.
During the peak-hour traffic of the morning rush to work on Northbourne Avenue, a woman driver had noticed an injured pigeon on the road.
Hoping to help it, she stopped her car in the middle of the road, got out, picked up the bird and placed it on the plantation, where she thought it would be safe.
At the rear of her stationary car, with all focus on the struggling bird, she failed to notice three cars collide at the back of her unmoving vehicle. Two of those cars required towing from the scene.
The woman, unhurt and having accomplished her duty to care for the bird, drove away. And unless she read the article in the paper that day in 1979, she would have had no clue at all that the pigeon went on to walk back onto the road and got itself run over by a large truck.
