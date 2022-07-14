The Canberra Times

Breakthrough in blood cancer treatment

By Nick Gibbs
Updated July 14 2022 - 7:03am, first published 7:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Researchers have found a vital clue that could improve immunotherapy to fight blood cancers.

A breakthrough involving a once-underestimated group of cells is showing promise in improving a type of immunotherapy used to treat blood cancers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.