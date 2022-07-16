That there is not a trace of Judith Wright, Australian poet, pioneering environmentalist and compassionate campaigner for Aboriginal land rights, in Wright, seems absurd and wrong. When I come to power every new suburb named after a person will have to have such an artwork, and, perhaps controversially in these dumb times (but my government will show no fear) everyone aspiring to live in such a suburb will have to pass an exam that shows they know who their suburb's champion was.