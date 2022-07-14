PM should hold his nerve against allies

The Prime Minister has made a sure-footed start. His travels have met some carping but few would seriously doubt that relationships with the Pacific island nations needed to be repaired.
And the war in Ukraine might seem a long way away but it might yet draw Australia in if it expands, so Mr Albanese's travels to Europe were justified, too.
But he is about to discover (if he didn't know it already) that political honeymoons don't last long for new governments.
Monday's hastily-convened meeting of the national cabinet will reveal some tensions. The Prime Minister will find that the demands for cash are loud and the offers to pay the bills are quiet.
Some momentum seems to be building among Labor MPs and some state leaders (notably in NSW) for a reversal of the government's decision to halt the $750 payments to workers who had to isolate, either because they had COVID or because they had come into contact with someone who had COVID.
Technically, it was a Coalition decision but Mr Albanese's government decided not to extend the stop date beyond the end of June.
Money was the reason. Treasurer Jim Chalmers told reporters last week: "We have tried to be up-front with people and say that some of these important programs that have existed in the recent past, which are designed to end in the near future, we can't afford to extend all of them."
It is certainly true that Labor in government "can't afford to extend all of them", meaning every program introduced to soften the pandemic.
The disaster payment which ended on June 30 cost nearly $1.9 billion since it was introduced in August, 2020.
Times have changed since then. There are vaccines and there are anti-viral drugs to soften the symptoms of COVID. We are learning to live with it. Through the wondrous efforts of scientists, it is no longer the death sentence it once seemed.
The rationale for keeping the payment is strong - but not as strong as it was.
But there are still reasons why a payment may be desirable.
Without it, infected workers with mild symptoms might choose to hide their illness for fear of losing income. They may be tempted to keep working, so endangering their colleagues and those they meet during their daily lives.
It may be that Mr Albanese needs to rethink the decision on these grounds but he also needs to remember that the rationale for many other spending programs is also strong.
Money is not unlimited, and the economy is at the core of how the government will be judged.
Labor governments are sometimes accused of being spend-thrift. To get elected, they have to convince voters that they can keep a tight rein on public finances.
Accordingly, if Mr Albanese backtracks, it should be because of a sensible rethinking about the payments and not because of political pressure from his own side.
Apart from the pressure from some in the Labor ranks, he is also coming under fire from the Greens who are already saying that the government's efforts to curb climate change are less than satisfactory.
Mr Albanese won't please everyone. That is the way of grown-up politics.
The left often sees betrayal too easily. There are purists who see any watering down of policy as a sell-out.
The Prime Minister and his government will not satisfy all the demands from those who count themselves as his allies - but if he wants to succeed he has to stand up to them.
And his allies need to realise that they won't get everything they want from him, either. That's sensible politics.
