The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

PM should hold his nerve against allies

By The Canberra Times
Updated July 15 2022 - 4:40am, first published July 14 2022 - 11:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Prime Minister has made a sure-footed start. His travels have met some carping but few would seriously doubt that relationships with the Pacific island nations needed to be repaired.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.