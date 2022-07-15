BMW introduces subscription model for car tech upgrades

Clients would pay $10,000 or more depending on their number of users for an exchange server. The cost was justifiable if you had 50 users, but for a small business with three staff it made it very difficult to afford or justify. Along came hosted exchange and instead of paying a large fee to own the infrastructure, there was now the option to pay $10 per month for each mailbox you required. Now a small business could have all the same features as a large business but for a relatively inexpensive fee. Owning infrastructure no longer seemed so important.