BMW introduces subscription model for car tech upgrades

Our obsession with ownership is changing. Sometimes through necessity and sometimes through practicality.
In the last 30 years, the percentage of people renting their home has increased from 17 per cent to almost 30 per cent.
Now I understand much of that may be due to affordability of housing, but many people are more comfortable with the concept that they don't need to own something to use it. Paying a fee for its use is quite acceptable.
Many years ago in one of my IT businesses, a big part of our business was the implementation of exchange servers for businesses that needed the advanced e-mail and calendaring that exchange offered.
Clients would pay $10,000 or more depending on their number of users for an exchange server. The cost was justifiable if you had 50 users, but for a small business with three staff it made it very difficult to afford or justify. Along came hosted exchange and instead of paying a large fee to own the infrastructure, there was now the option to pay $10 per month for each mailbox you required. Now a small business could have all the same features as a large business but for a relatively inexpensive fee. Owning infrastructure no longer seemed so important.
Car manufacturers are starting to go the same way. I am not talking about leasing a car. I am talking about the features of a car. Adding accessories on to a new car purchase always seemed to be way over-priced and some of the accessories should have been included as standard.
There are some manufacturers that gained a reputation for offering a base price of a car that seemed way too cheap but customers never bought the base model.
"Oh, you want an engine with that car sir - that will be another added cost." OK, so maybe not quite that bad but alarm systems and sat nav seemed to be incredibly expensive options compared to the actual cost to the manufacturer.
Manufacturers have now started to realise the penchant for customers to pay a subscription fee rather than own an item.
Take heated seats for example. The actual technology in the heated seat was a minimal cost. Having two different sets of seats for cars produced with and without seat heating was actually more expensive than just putting heated seats in every car.
This was particularly true with Just In Time (JIT) manufacturing. Reducing the number of parts improved the manufacturing.
The problem was that a car manufacturer did not want to include seat heaters with every model because selling it as an accessory was a good profit generator. So once a model was ordered with seat heating, the difference was usually an extra switch on the dash. It was an expensive switch!
That was yesterday. Today, we have a better option and BMW is the first to launch the concept.
When you buy your next BMW it will come with the option for heated seats as a subscription model. With cars now part of the Internet of Things, you can simply use your app to add features on to your car. Seat heating? $18 per month. Heated steering wheel? $12 per month.
Automatic high beam; adaptive cruise control; record footage from the car's cameras; additional sound packages and so much more. These micro transactions can be turned on or off each month (who needs seat heating in summer) to presumably deliver you a cheaper purchase price and give you more flexibility with your car.
