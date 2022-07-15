The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

US Supreme Court move on abortion could open door for moves on gay relationships, marriage, contraception

By Bill Torpy
July 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The US Supreme Court's Roe v Wade decision may just be the first of more hits to come. Picture: Shutterstock

Last week's death of former Republican Georgia state Senator Mike Crotts, author of the state's 2004 constitutional ban on gay marriage, got me thinking about this generation's premier culture warrior: another Georgian, named Clarence Thomas.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.