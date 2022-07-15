Memories of Viking Park will still be fresh in Canberra United's new signing Grace Jale's memory after her former side made history there.
The 23-year-old played her part in Wellington Phoenix's first ever win by netting a goal at the Wanniassa venue during February's historic 3-0 result.
In 2022-23, and the following ALW season, however, the New Zealand international striker will be donning a lime green jersey.
United coach Njegosh Popovich could not be happier with the striker's signing news.
"We are thrilled that Grace has decided to continue her burgeoning football career by joining us here at Canberra United," he said.
"I saw a lot of Grace last season and I was impressed by the quality of her game.
"Her technique is first class, she is a physical athlete and has a tremendous understanding and reading of the game for a young player."
Jale is one of three players named with out-of-town roots next season, following four home-grown talent re-signings.
She is joined by former Adelaide United defender Grace Taranto and uncapped Kiwi midfielder Rebecca Burrows next season.
Taranto made two substitute appearances last ALW season for the South Australian outfit, while Burrows will be given her first chance at ALW level after she impressed in her first year across the Tasman in the Victorian NPL.
The midfielder joins Heidelberg United teammate Jale under Popovich's vision.
"I am really pleased that both Grace and Rebecca have agreed to join Canberra United, and I am looking forward to working with them both," Popovich said.
"I am confident that they will fit in with the style of football that we are aiming to play at the club and will thrive in the Canberra environment.
"The United fans can look forward to seeing two highly-committed, technical players who are ready to make their mark at this level."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
