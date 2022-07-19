The Canberra Times

Times Past: July 20, 1989

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
July 19 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on July 20, 1989.

The front page on this day in 1989 reported of horror stories circulating around Canberra, warning people of the city's relentless and ruthless parking inspectors.

