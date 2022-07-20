Times Past: July 21, 1995

News that the Catholic Education Office rejected proposals to make Canberra's four Catholic schools co-education made the front page on this day in 1995.
A 1993 review of secondary schools in the ACT by consultant Vin Faulkner suggested the end of single-sex schooling in the territory, which garnered strong opposition from a number of parent groups.
It was decided St Edmund's, St Clare's, Marist and Merici Colleges would remain as single-sex schools, despite working party reports and a 1994 preferred options paper supporting the initial co-education proposal.
The 1994 options paper would have combined St Edmund's and St Clare's Colleges to create a larger co-educational school, made Marist College co-educational and Merici College would have joined with St Francis Xavier High School.
But none of these plans made the light of day. See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/14187620
