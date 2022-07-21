The Canberra Times

Times Past, July 22, 1976

By Isabella Gillespie
July 21 2022 - 2:00pm
ANU's entry standards were being questioned on this day in 1976, as a survey of the teaching staff revealed that "rather too many" had "suggested that ANU was a place for the borderline student". Many advised that better students opted to study at the major metropolitan universities like those in Sydney and Melbourne.

