Times Past, July 23, 1969

By Isabella Gillespie
July 22 2022 - 2:00pm
The only MP for the ACT this day in 1969 was calling for extra representation for the territory, as the electoral roll would number more than 60,000 voters when the federal elections for the House of Representatives would be held later that year.

