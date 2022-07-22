Times Past, July 23, 1969

The only MP for the ACT this day in 1969 was calling for extra representation for the territory, as the electoral roll would number more than 60,000 voters when the federal elections for the House of Representatives would be held later that year.
At the time, there were 59,058 voters enrolled. This was 11,000 more than the 1966 election.
Mr J. R. Fraser, the only MP for the ACT, said serious consideration needed to be made for extra representation. He said he would like to see Canberra divided into two electorates, north and south of the lake, followed by representation in the Senate as well.
With Canberra's rate of growth, it was expected that the ACT electoral roll would list about 75,000 names for the 1972 elections.
Mr Fraser said he had informally discussed the idea with the minister for the interior, Mr Nixon.
While ACT had one federal member for 59,000 electors, NSW had one for 52,850, and Victoria had one for 51,675.
