Times Past: July 24, 1969

July 23 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1969.

The people of Captains Flat had challenged those of Glenrowan on this day in 1969, declaring a contest against the town to compete at one of the activities they did best - drinking.

