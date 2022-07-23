Times Past: July 24, 1969

The people of Captains Flat had challenged those of Glenrowan on this day in 1969, declaring a contest against the town to compete at one of the activities they did best - drinking.
This was a new war declared in the towns' newfound battle for recognition. Part of the Ned Kelly film was being made in Captains Flat, while Kelly himself was captured after a siege at the Glenrowan Inn.
The Canberra Times reported while Glenrowan tended to be reticent about its "hero", Captains Flat was making the most of its new connection to the outlaw.
Captains Flat's finest drinkers said they could drink the best of Glenrowan under the table, and they wrote to Glenrowan's pub to invite them to a challenge.
The president of the Captains Flat Ned Kelly Association, Tom Kerr, said it was the first time the townspeople had worked together since the mines closed.
The association was actually a front, as attempts to use Ned's fame to promote the town's appeal for funds to renovate the Captains Flat Hospital and use it as an aged people's home.
The Captains Flat Ned Kelly Association's challenge to Glenrowan drinkers was just one of the events in a "Come to Captains Flat" weekend the following month.
