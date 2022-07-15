The Canberra Times
ACT government to blame for Canberra's rents being high

By Letters to the Editor
July 15 2022 - 7:30pm
Rents in Canberra would be thousands of dollars lower if it wasn't for the heavy land tax burden. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

What is the justification for the huge land tax bills being levied on investment properties in the ACT? Land tax is calculated on assessed land value and the cost, while met by the landlord, is inevitably passed onto the "renter" amongst other costs.

