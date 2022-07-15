Get your skates on to enjoy the last weekend of ice skating in the city.
The Winter in the City rink in Civic Square, off London Circuit, is open Friday and Saturday 10am to 9pm and Sunday, its final day, 10am to 8pm.
You need to book a session at https://winter.inthecity.com.au/
The pop-up Cafe Apres is right next to the rink, selling warm food and drinks including soup and crusty bread, coffee and hot chocolate with marshmallows you can toast yourself on the cafe fire.
The cafe is open 10am to 9pm.
