Times Past: July 25, 1991

July 24 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1991.

An astronomical discovery made the front page on this day in 1991, after a young ANU man was part of a team that discovered the first planet to be found outside the solar system.

