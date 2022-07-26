The Canberra Times

Times Past: July 27, 1995

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
July 26 2022 - 2:00pm
The Canberra Times' front page on this day in 1995.

Gender equity in the legal sector was called into question on the front page on this day in 1995, after the ACT Law Society announced initiatives to address concerns on the matter within the profession.

