When Mark Young pulled on a Canberra Royals jersey as a seven-year-old, little did he know that the club would be a key part of his life for more than four decades.
Forty-five years later the club legend and current first grade manager is set to run out for the 500th time, marking one of the greatest achievements in Canberra rugby history when he faces Gungahlin at Phillip Oval on Saturday.
It has been a wild ride for the former scrumhalf turned winger, who has gone from playing with mates to lining up alongside their sons in the local fourth-grade competition.
Young doesn't have a favourite moment of his career so far, but the grand final wins and tours around the world remain close to his heart.
"Every grand final win is a highlight, and obviously overseas tours have been pretty exciting," he said.
"I've been on a few, I've gone to America, Canada, England, Ireland and most places around Australia."
Young has become the definition of a Royals club legend, transitioning from a former top-line player into a mentor for the next generation. This has seen his move into management, where he helps out the current first-place John I Dent Cup side.
Despite the incredible moments and adventures that Young has had in the jersey, it is the family nature of the Royals that keeps the veteran coming back year in, year out.
The stalwart enjoys the community culture of the club, appreciating the way that first-grade players will often mingle with his fourth-grade side, acting as one big family.
"It really is like family to me. It just became something that I love doing. I just love playing rugby and love the club I have played for all my life," he said.
"It is really hard to put into words what the club means to me, it has just been part of my life for so long."
Whilst the club stalwart may not train as much as he used to a few decades ago, he still heads down when he gets the chance.
Young isn't done yet either, but does admit that it has gotten hard to continue on week-in and week-out. With a few rounds still to play this season, the Royal will wait and see how his body pulls up before he makes any further decisions.
"It's been getting hard. I still enjoy it and I would hate to ever say that I am finished," he said.
"We still have a few games left this season so we will see how we go after that. Obviously it is getting hard on the knees, but apart from them everything else is going quite well."
While Young will run out for his 500th match, his first grade side will have a job to do on Saturday, looking to extend their lead at the top of the John I Dent Cup ladder.
They come up against the sixth-placed Gungahlin Eagles at home, with a big crowd expected to celebrate Young's achievement.
JOHN I DENT CUP ROUND 12
Saturday: Penrith Emus v Tuggeranong Vikings at Nepean Park, 3:05pm; Canberra Royals v Gungahlin Eagles at Phillip Oval, 3:05pm, Queanbeyan Whites v Uni-North Owls at Campese Field: Taylor Park, 3:30pm
PREMIER 15s ACT WOMEN ROUND 12
Saturday: Penrith Emus v Tuggeranong ViQueens at Nepean Park, 1:40pm; Canberra Royals v Gungahlin Eagles at Phillip Oval,1:40pm, Queanbeyan Whites v Uni-North Owls at Campese Field: Taylor Park, 2:10pm
