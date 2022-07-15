The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

How well do you know your Aussies in Hollywood trivia?

Updated July 15 2022 - 6:55am, first published 4:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tickets to the trivia night include entry to the archive's Australians and Hollywood exhibition earlier in the evening. Picture: Supplied

The National Film and Sound Archive is hosting its first trivia night later this month - and the theme is Australians and Hollywood.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.