How well do you know your Aussies in Hollywood trivia?

The National Film and Sound Archive is hosting its first trivia night later this month - and the theme is Australians and Hollywood.
The big night is on Saturday, July 30, in the Arc Cinema from 5pm for a 6.30pm start. The questions will be about Aussies who have made it big in Tinseltown - from the biggest stars and hot-shot directors to the outstanding talent behind-the-scenes.
Advertisement
To help you brush up on your facts, tickets include prior access to the archive's Australians & Hollywood exhibition from 5pm.
Book here for tickets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.