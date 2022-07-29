The Canberra Times

Times Past: July 30, 1987

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
July 29 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1987.

The front page news on this day in 1987 was that more and more public high school students in Canberra were choosing to continue on to year 12.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IG

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.