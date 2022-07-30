The Canberra Times

Times Past: July 31, 1965

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
July 30 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1965.

Students of the Australian National University had successfully completed a daring stunt on this day in 1965, after taking seven Dobell paintings from the Australian War Memorial as part of their bush week celebrations.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IG

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.