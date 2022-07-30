Times Past: July 31, 1965

Students of the Australian National University had successfully completed a daring stunt on this day in 1965, after taking seven Dobell paintings from the Australian War Memorial as part of their bush week celebrations.
The seven paintings, described as "national treasures" and taken from the World War II gallery, were found later at the university undamaged. AWM authorities did not know who was responsible for the incident, but were expected to take action if the perpetrators were revealed.
To actually carry out the act, the students worked with precision to raid the memorial. Just before 7.30pm, a time they knew the guard would not disturb them, two students cut through a padlock with heavy bolt cutters to enter the gallery.
Once they were in the gallery, they took the paintings from their hooks and carried them out the main entrance, which they also managed to open. They put the paintings in a car and drove to the university, leaving the paintings at the Institute of General Studies library, where an attendant found them and called security.
The police later visited to take fingerprints and question the attendants.
The deputy director of the War Memorial, William Lancaster, said it was an irresponsible act.
"I think it is a pity that the university authorities allow this sort of activity to go on," he said.
"They are fully aware of the sort of thing that goes on during bush week and they appear to condone it."
