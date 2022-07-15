Canberra Croatia FC knows how important each and every match is for the remainder of the season, as it looks to keep hold of the NPLW minor premiership.
The side sits four points clear on top of the table with nine rounds to go, and after the competition's bye weekend knows it needs to put its foot back on the pedal.
Its next test comes on Sunday against fourth-placed West Canberra Wanderers FC.
Given the tightness at the top of the ladder, Croatia's skipper Grace Gill said the side knew it needed to secure three points, but it would not be an easy feat.
"They've proven throughout the season they're capable of putting up a good fight against really tough opposition," she said.
"We know that they'll be no different when we face them."
Deakin sits undefeated atop the ladder on 32 points, followed by an also undefeated Canberra Olympic outfit hot on its tail on 28 points. Next is Belconnen United in third on 22 points, followed by Wanderers on 21 points.
Although Croatia's four-point lead provided some breathing room, Gill acknowledged it could not get complacent moving forward.
"It's not lost on us how important every single game is," she said.
"We want to have the whole 90-plus minutes performances, and not patches of the game where we have lapses in concentration.
"So it's so important for us that we don't become complacent and that we're able to concentrate throughout a game, irrespective of who our opponent is."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
