First it was speed limits down to 60km/h, then it was 50km/h, then 40km/h and now the lunatics want the speed limit down to 30km/h. Don't these people travel anywhere in a car? Next we will need a man holding a red flag to walk in front of the car. It is 2022 not 1922. People are busy. To slow vehicles down to 30km/h is ridiculous.

