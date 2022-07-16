First it was speed limits down to 60km/h, then it was 50km/h, then 40km/h and now the lunatics want the speed limit down to 30km/h. Don't these people travel anywhere in a car? Next we will need a man holding a red flag to walk in front of the car. It is 2022 not 1922. People are busy. To slow vehicles down to 30km/h is ridiculous.
ACT taxpayers have supported cycling and walking and have been charged millions of dollars for your new walking and cycling tracks around the city. Cars are a necessary and vital form of transport unless of course you are an inner-city dweller who has benefited from millions of dollars spent on buses and trams.
Living in the outer suburbs we have to rely on cars. If this is introduced Canberrans should vote for another government, with the slogan "ALP out".
Your normally astute correspondent Dr Douglas Mackenzie asserts (Letters, July 15, page 29) that an atmospheric concentration of 350ppm of carbon dioxide has not been seen for at least the last 1 million years. In fact, that concentration was measured at Cape Grim as recently as 1990.
Like Eric Hunter (Letters, July 14) I look in awe at the images coming from the James Webb telescope. I reflect with gratitude that I belong to the first generation in all human history to witness the physical exploration of the solar system. I shared with a global television audience the moment of that first step onto the moon.
I was spellbound as the first grainy pictures from the surface of Mars unfolded, looking so much like our own planet. When a probe passed by Pluto, I marvelled at the beauty of the ice mountains on this tiny orb in the far reaches of a solar system that seems so vast, yet occupies only a microscopic corner in the outer suburbs of the Milky Way.
Whatever the views of Church leaders might be, I'm in tune with a bloke called David who gazed in wonder at the night sky 3000 years ago, and recorded his reactions in Psalm 8: "When I consider thy heavens, the work of thy fingers, the moon and the stars, which thou hast ordained; [I ask] What is man, that thou art mindful of him? and the son of man, that thou visitest him?"
Let me understand this. We can't afford a temporary payment to casual workers forced to take a break from work due COVID-19 infection so they can keep body and soul together, but we can afford tax cuts for the richest taxpayers, including those who have already minimised their tax payments?
Climate policy continues to be a political football. Although 43 per cent emissions reductions by 2030 is not nearly enough to limit warming to 1.5 degrees we do need a legislated target to move us forward and provide certainty for business and industry.
Incorporating a ratchet mechanism to enable increased ambition over time seems an appropriate facilitator of further ambition. Co-operation is key to addressing this issue. Can this please be the moment that our leaders finally achieve some form of sensible consensus and play ball together?
The extent of the various Labor governments' privileging of a narrow business-friendly dismantling of COVID safeguards and supports should come as no great surprise to anybody who has been following the news.
It demonstrates, yet again, that the capacity for independent and evidence-based thinking, policy and action on public health and everything else is constrained by the narrow, business-friendly, ideological silo and short-term electoral strategies that have dominated Labor for decades.
This has left Australia with a resource and price-dependent, underperforming and unsustainable economy and a society dealing with ever-increasing homelessness, poverty and inequality.
