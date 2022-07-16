The Canberra Times
Further ACT speed limit reductions defy logic

By Letters to the Editor
July 16 2022 - 7:30pm
How slow do you want us to go? Picture: Elesa Kurtz

First it was speed limits down to 60km/h, then it was 50km/h, then 40km/h and now the lunatics want the speed limit down to 30km/h. Don't these people travel anywhere in a car? Next we will need a man holding a red flag to walk in front of the car. It is 2022 not 1922. People are busy. To slow vehicles down to 30km/h is ridiculous.

