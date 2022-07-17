Confluence of pressure on law reform

It takes a brave, resolute parent to revisit the basis of a traumatic incident like the loss of a son or daughter from a motor vehicle collision time and again.
For many, raking back over those trigger points to pain and heartbreak is just too much to bear. Those of us who have never experienced such a loss can't begin to understand what these grieving parents go through.
Just two months ago, Tom McLuckie was handed a plastic shopping bag by police. It was filled with random fragments taken from his son's crashed car on Hindmarsh Drive: a red P-plate, a parking ticket from his son's university, a smashed interior light fitting and the paramedics' plastic intubation tube.
His 20-year-old son, Matthew, had been killed just hours before in a head-on crash, and Tom had received that fateful late night knock at the door that all parents dread.
His grief was inconsolable. The fact that his son was totally blameless in this incident, just driving home after work then hit head-on by a driver travelling, inexplicably, on the wrong side of the dual lane carriageway, cut deep.
Among those who had contacted him to offer their condolences and support were other families who had lost their loves ones in similar circumstances: blameless victims of car crashes, their only, ultimately fatal mistake, was being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Then Mr McLuckie began noticing how often this seemed to happen, and how often offenders with repeated and serious motor vehicle offences on their records, were appearing and reappearing in the court lists. He began paying much closer attention to the quality court reporting by this newspaper on such incidents, both historical and recent.
Uncertain as to where this journey might take him, he started an online campaign for safer roads.
The public response has been phenomenal. Like moths to a flame, people began contacting him with their stories.
Many stories were to his core interest of repeat motor vehicle offenders being involved in dangerous, reckless and sometimes fatal encounters with the public and police. But also shared were those from parents who believed their children had become victims of the judicial system, and were in despair.
The more he heard these stories, the more widespread and problematic the issues appeared to be.
It culminated in a meeting last week between Mr McLuckie and two senior ACT Cabinet ministers. Joining them at the table were parents Andrew Corney, and Garry and Janice Seary, parents who were also grieving, their blameless children's lives lost through the senseless actions of other drivers.
Rarely has such a confluence of deep public concern about reckless and life-endangering motor vehicle offending, wrapped within a campaign led by engaged and motivated families and with the full support of the Australian Federal Police Association, landed so squarely in the lap of the ACT government.
Combined, it has generated a very powerful impetus for reform that the government cannot simply wave away.
The police association wrote to Ministers Steel, Rattenbury and Gentleman in May last year concerned that ACT police lacked the discretionary powers to seize vehicles doing ridiculous speeds. The response from Minister Steel was that a review was underway seeking "an appropriate connection between penalties and the road safety risks associated with the offence".
That was 14 long months ago.
Wherever the government lands in its review of motor transport offences and penalties, it needs to happen soon. The big question, too, is whether these changes will reflect community expectations.
