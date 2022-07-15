The Canberra Times
Man hits fire truck in Isabella Plains after failing to scrape ice from windscreen

Jacob McArthur
By Jacob McArthur
Updated July 16 2022 - 1:26am, first published July 15 2022 - 11:30pm
A 29-year-old man was lucky to walk away alive after an early morning oversight led to a collision with an emergency services vehicle.

Jacob McArthur

Jacob McArthur

Producer

Jacob McArthur is a producer for The Canberra Times. As part of production team, he helps the people of Canberra and beyond get the stories they need, when they need them across a range of platforms, while helping maintain a high editorial standard. Before moving to Canberra in 2020, he started with Australian Community Media in 2015 as a journalist for The Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth. He kept a close eye on Tamworth Regional Council, as well as the public health system, writing extensively about water security, the need for better palliative care services, and medicinal cannabis. Jacob was also the co-host of ACM's Water Pressure podcast where he and Jamieson Murphy took a deep dive on issues and key decisions arising during one of the region's worst droughts on record.

Local News

