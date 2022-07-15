A 29-year-old man was lucky to walk away alive after an early morning oversight led to a collision with an emergency services vehicle.
The driver of a white Hyundai Accent had not cleared the early morning ice from his windscreen and collided with an ACT Fire and Rescue truck responding to a separate crash in Isabella Plains on Friday.
The man will be fined $205 for driving his motor vehicle without a clear view and $398 for negligent driving.
About 8.15am on Friday, ACT Fire and Rescue firefighters were among other emergency services responding to a two-car collision near the intersection of Johnson Drive and Ellerston Avenue, when a car collided with their truck.
At the time, the fire truck was stationary, with both its emergency lights and hazard lights operating.
High-visibility orange witches hats were also being placed around the truck at the time. No emergency services personnel were injured in the collision.
This collision comes just a fortnight after ACT Policing issued a reminder to motorists of the necessity to remove ice from their vehicles and ensure they have a clear view before driving.
ACT Policing would like to remind the community that free ice scrapers are currently available from all police stations.
Jacob McArthur is a producer for The Canberra Times. As part of production team, he helps the people of Canberra and beyond get the stories they need, when they need them across a range of platforms, while helping maintain a high editorial standard. Before moving to Canberra in 2020, he started with Australian Community Media in 2015 as a journalist for The Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth. He kept a close eye on Tamworth Regional Council, as well as the public health system, writing extensively about water security, the need for better palliative care services, and medicinal cannabis. Jacob was also the co-host of ACM's Water Pressure podcast where he and Jamieson Murphy took a deep dive on issues and key decisions arising during one of the region's worst droughts on record.
