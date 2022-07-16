The ACT has recorded its highest number of people being hospitalised with COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday.
ACT Health's latest COVID data released on Saturday showed 156 people in hospital, a rise of 21 compared with the previous reporting period, as the territory recorded 1104 new cases.
Canberra Health Services confirmed that it was the highest number to date.
Chief operating officer Cathie O'Neill said "given the number of cases in the community, we are seeing more people requiring treatment in hospital for COVID-19".
The number of people in hospital had been hovering between 130-142 over the past two weeks.
Of the latest people in hospital, four were in ICU and three on ventilation.
The ACT's COVID death toll is 84, while the number of cases recorded since March 2020 is 177,058.
The high hospitalisations come as Chief Minister Andrew Barr announced the territory and Commonwealth would work together to continue providing rapid antigen tests to Canberrans who could not afford them.
His statement followed a fast-tracked national cabinet meeting as cases surge across the nation during the latest Omicron wave.
"Today is a further reminder that COVID will be with us for years," Mr Barr said.
"Elimination of the virus has proven to be impossible and new strains of the virus will continue to reach Australia."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday made the announcement about bringing back the $750 pandemic isolation payment, which stopped on June 30, for workers needing to isolate but who do not have sick leave.
The federal government will also reinstate the national crisis payment for people with COVID who are in severe financial hardship.
It comes after an expedited national cabinet meeting - from Monday to Saturday - and mounting pressure from political figures and health experts to reintroduce payment support.
The payment schemes will now operate until September 30.
Prior to the announcement, Mr Albanese was against reinstating the isolation payment, citing pressures on the federal budget.
NSW: 11,082 cases, 38 deaths, 2024 in hospital with 66 in ICU
Victoria: 9982 cases, eight deaths, 802 in hospital with 34 in ICU
Tasmania: 1662 cases, two deaths, 138 in hospital with five in ICU
Northern Territory: 424 cases, one death, 61 in hospital with two in ICU
Queensland: 5795 cases, 22 deaths, 921 in hospital with 14 in ICU
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
