Back home, the PM needed to reacquaint himself with reality

YOU SAID IT: We asked about former PMs on the public stage. Ian had this to say: "The effectiveness or otherwise of ex-prime ministers often reflects their value during their term(s) in office. The good ones understand they are there for the betterment of the populace and the country and often have something interesting to say in retirement. The 'also-ran' ones are either 'accidental' prime ministers, extremely lucky with what they inherited or more recently, morally, ethically or politically bankrupt due to self interest. These are the ones blaming other people or parties and had not an ounce of bipartisanship during their term(s) as prime minister." Ouch.