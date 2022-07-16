A brace from Gungahlin United's Domenic Giampaolo was not enough to prevent an upset at Melrose Synthetic.
Cellar-dwellers West Canberra Wanderers took a point from their second-placed opponents in a 2-2 draw.
Gungahlin opened the scoring eight minutes into the contest on Saturday.
Giampaolo made it 1-0 for United after pouncing on a lofty clearance attempt on the edge of the box, and sending it top corner.
The response from the home side came in the 20th minute. Attacker Jackson Paesler was brought down on the edge of the box by Gungahlin defender Robert Tkatchenko.
The referee pointed to the spot, much to the dismay of the visitors, and Angus Bailey stepped up to level the score 1-1.
The Wanderers took the lead for the first time in the round 13 fixture 11 minutes later through Paesler.
It was a team effort that began from a goal kick, and found the feet of Bailey. The striker took the ball deep into the box and cut it back for his awaiting teammate to slot home 2-1.
The last 10 minutes of the first half were touch and go for the Wanderers, after goalkeeper Jakeb Wiseman was shown a yellow card and sin-binned for the remainder of the half.
Wanderers coach Dom English said he was proud of midfielder Shae Thornton stepping up and putting the gloves on to maintain their lead heading into the sheds. And for getting his goalkeeping career off to a clean-sheet start.
"The composure of the boys was the highlight, they held their nerve even when we had a makeshift goalkeeper," he said.
"We thought we had a few chances to take the game but we didn't quite secure those.
"Although the point of the season is all about getting points every game, no matter what you have to do.
"So from that perspective, it was a good outing to take points off a top-four team."
It only took five minutes into the second half, however, for Gungahlin to level the game. No.9 Philippe Bernabo-Madrid drew in Wanderers defenders on the edge of the box, before passing it off to Giampaolo, who managed to fire off a shot to make it 2-2.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
