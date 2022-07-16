The Canberra Times
West Canberra Wanderers dig deep to frustrate Gungahlin United

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated July 16 2022 - 9:38am, first published 7:00am
Gungahlin United's Nicholas Dahl tackles West Canberra Wanderers' Jackson Paesler. Picture: James Croucher

A brace from Gungahlin United's Domenic Giampaolo was not enough to prevent an upset at Melrose Synthetic.

