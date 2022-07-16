The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'This was for my daughter': Canberra's Michael Matthews shines to win stage of the Tour de France

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated July 16 2022 - 4:17pm, first published 3:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra's Michael Matthews produces a stunning victory in the Tour de France. Picture: Getty Images

This was for his daughter. It had been five years since his last Tour de France victory and even Michael Matthews had started to think he was the almost man of cycling.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.