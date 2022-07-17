The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Climate bill problems 'fixable', Greens would prefer not to oppose legislation: Adam Bandt

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
Updated July 17 2022 - 12:58am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens leader Adam Bandt. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Greens leader Adam Bandt says he hopes not to oppose Labor legislation to reduce carbon emissions, saying problems his party sees in the bill are "fixable" but urging the government against taking an intransigent approach to negotiations.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Dingwall

Doug Dingwall

Public Service Editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.