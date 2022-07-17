The Canberra Times
ACT Policing seeking missing man Dayne Mason, 31

Updated July 17 2022 - 1:18am, first published 1:04am
Missing man Dayne Mason.

Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing 31-year-old man Dayne Mason.

