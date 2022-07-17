ACT Policing seeking missing man Dayne Mason, 31

Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing 31-year-old man Dayne Mason.
Mr Mason has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday July 13, and was reported as missing on Friday. He was last seen at Holt.
Advertisement
Mr Mason is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with black hair, brown eyes, tattoos on both his arms and of medium build.
Police and family are concerned for his welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating him.
Mr Mason may be in the Dunlop, Turner, or Campbell areas, and he may be using the name Dayne Whelan.
Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating him is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444. Please quote reference number 7161620.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.