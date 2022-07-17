The Canberra Times
AFL Canberra: Ainslie Tricolours beat Eastlake Demons

Isobel Cootes
Isobel Cootes
Updated July 17 2022 - 7:17am, first published 7:00am
Ainslie Tricolours forward Henry Delves lines up to kick his first of the match on Sunday. Picture: Keegan Carroll

A vital 24-point win has kept Ainslie Tricolours hopes of a second place finish alive, but they will still need some help from their Sunday foes.

