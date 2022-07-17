A vital 24-point win has kept Ainslie Tricolours hopes of a second place finish alive, but they will still need some help from their Sunday foes.
The boot of Henry Delves - kicking four and bagging the most for his side on Sunday - helped Ainslie take a 8.17 (65) to 6.5 (41) win over Eastlake Demons.
Advertisement
The home side's win resulted in a vital four points from the Alan Ray Oval clash. Pushing Ainslie to 36 points on the ladder, just four behind the Belconnen Magpies in second.
With two round left, Ainslie coach Jordan Doering admitted the result was super important.
"It was a good four goal win, and it was hard fought, obviously, in very blustery conditions," he said.
"But we've got to keep winning. We need Eastlakes to do us a favour and maybe beat Belco to square it up in the last round.
"Although we will worry about that at the end of the year, as we've got two games left."
Ainslie will likely have to suit up without midfielder Thomas Roughton for the remaining round matches, at least. After he went down clutching his knee in the opening stages of the match, and did not return.
Doering said the extent of Roughton's injury was not known yet, as he would need scans to determine the damage but admitted it was unfortunate timing given his form in recent weeks.
The Demons led the game for the first quarter by three points, before Ainslie switched into gear and made it a 10-point game for the visitors to chase heading into the fourth quarter.
COVID-19 reduced Eastlake's ranks but Demons coach John Harper said the big test would be their finals form, as they have secured fourth place.
"It got down to nine points at one point in the third quarter, and we had a shot on goal which would have brought it back to about three but we missed," he said.
"So we battled it out, and we missed a couple of easy shots, but that's footy."
Round 13 results:
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.