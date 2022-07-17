Daily cases have dropped but the number of territorians in hospital with COVID-19 remains high.
There were 167 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the 24 hours to Saturday 8pm.
Advertisement
Of those, six patients are in the ICU and three are on ventilation.
The ACT has also recorded 956 new COVID-19 cases.
Of the new cases, one in four are in people aged between 25 and 39 years of age.
The ACT's COVID-19 death toll is 84.
MORE COVID-19 NEWS:
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has said one of the key messages from Saturday's national cabinet was that this pandemic had a long way yet to play out.
"Today is a further reminder that COVID will be with us for years," he said.
"Elimination of the virus has proven to be impossible and new strains of the virus will continue to reach Australia."
Consensus was reached at the meeting that states and territories would work together in reducing the burden the pandemic was placing on sections of the community after emergency payments lapsed on June 30.
Canberrans are encouraged to:
Medicare will cover long consultations by GPs to prescribe COVID-19 antivirals within days.
Health Minister Mark Butler says the new temporary MBS items will include a longer consultation by phone so antivirals can be issued safely and to as many people as possible.
Advertisement
Millions of Australians are now eligible for antiviral access via the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme but need to start taking them within five days of symptoms.
Following a COVID-19 positive diagnosis, they will be able from next week to have a telephone or video consultation with a doctor to obtain a prescription, Mr Butler says.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has brushed off criticism the government was too slow to reinstate pandemic leave payments in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.
The $750 isolation payment, which ended on June 30, was extended to the end of September following a national cabinet meeting on Saturday.
Advertisement
The government had previously ruled out bringing back the payments due to budget pressures.
While acting Opposition Leader Sussan Ley said the government had been dragged "kicking and screaming" to reinstate them, Dr Chalmers described the criticism as ridiculous.
More to come.
- With AAP
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
Advertisement
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.