The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NPLW: Canberra Croatia's Brittany Palombi nets memorable 150th NPLW goal

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated July 17 2022 - 8:52am, first published 7:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Croatia's Brittany Palombi scored her 150th NPLW goal on Sunday in her side's 6-1 win. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Canberra Croatia's Brittany Palombi will not be forgetting her 150th goal anytime soon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.