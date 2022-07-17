Canberra Croatia's Brittany Palombi will not be forgetting her 150th goal anytime soon.
The striker had netted 149 NPLW goals before she took to the field on Sunday, and by fulltime she had 151 to her name.
Advertisement
But out of them all over the last nine seasons, only one has been a header, and it just so happened to be her 150th.
"I actually scored my first header," she laughed.
"It wasn't like the best header you've ever seen, but it went in.
"It's actually been a funny joke this whole year. I said to the girls, 'if I score a header, I'm retiring'."
Thankfully, the three-time golden boot winner is not ready to hang up her boots just yet, evident by her part in her side's win over the West Canberra Wanderers.
But it was the visitors who struck first at Deakin Stadium in the round 13 clash.
Hattie Cram fired a shot off at the edge of the box that took a deflection to make it 1-0. four minutes in.
The ladder leaders' response also came courtesy of a deflection 23 minutes later.
Croatia's Bella Barac got on the end of a floating ball over the top by Jennifer Li Bisset, and fired off a tight shot that hit a defender to level it 1-1.
The Wanderers then missed a penalty, sending it off target, allowing the home side to show why they are leading the competition.
As Palombi made it 2-1 heading into the sheds. The No. 11 admitted her side did not have the best half, and the message was to get back to basics in the second.
It paid off, as the striker extended Croatia's lead to three in the 61st with a brace off another Bisset pinpoint delivery.
Five minutes later and Bisset had her third assist of the game. The midfielder cut it back from the base line for Barac to make it 4-1.
Sienna Birnie soon made it 5-1, followed by her second to leave it 6-1.
Round 13:
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.