The Canberra Times

Audit Office forms plan to sidestep labour shortages

By Doug Dingwall
July 17 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Auditor-General Grant Hehir. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

High labour demand and skills shortages could frustrate the national audit office's efforts to upscale its work auditing government agencies and departments, the integrity agency says.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.