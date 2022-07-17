Young Matildas goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln is set to re-sign with Canberra United, following her breakout debut season.
The Canberra Times can reveal Lincoln will re-sign with the club under new coach Njegosh Popovich on Monday.
Lincoln, who is United's first goalkeeper signing ahead of the 2022-23 ALW season, has had a whirlwind six months following her breakout debut season.
The 17-year-old originally signed with United as a scholarship player at the beginning of the 2021-22 season, before two things led to her ALW debut in February.
The Armidale native earned a full contract in January, after reserve goalkeeper Beth Mason-Jones left the squad.
Before her eventual debut in early February.
Although it was bittersweet, after the club's No. 1 goalkeeper at the time, Keeley Richards, suffered a knee injury during a save against Perth Glory and she was substituted on.
Since then, the Merici College student has not looked back.
Lincoln becomes Popovich's eighth signing for next season.
And she is regarded as one of Australia's best young talents between the sticks, as she looks to follow in the path Matildas goalkeeper Lydia Williams set from the capital.
She is already well on her way.
As she was part of the Young Matildas two-match international series in Canberra in April against the Junior Football Ferns, before travelling to Auckland last month for another tour.
She is also fresh off a tour with the senior Australian squad, that was predominantly made up of under-23 players, for the 2022 AFF Women's Championships in Manila, Philippines.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
