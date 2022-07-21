The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from July 23, 2022

By Ron Cerabona
July 21 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Author events

July 24: At The Book Cow at 11.30pm will be the launch of PD McPem's Agency for Mysterious Mysteries by Anna Battese. See: bookcow.com.au.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.