July 24: At The Book Cow at 11.30pm will be the launch of PD McPem's Agency for Mysterious Mysteries by Anna Battese. See: bookcow.com.au.
July 26: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Geraldine Brooks will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on Brooks's new novel, Horse, a vivid and unique story for lovers of sweeping historical fiction. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU, 6pm. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
July 28: At the National Press Club, Barton, at 6pm, Anita Jacoby, author of Secrets Beyond the Screen, a memoir, will be in conversation with Emma Macdonald. See: bookcow.com.au.
July 29: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Dr Norman Swan will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on Norman's new book, So You Want To Live Younger Longer?, the ultimate guide on what you can do at any age to stay young and healthy longer. Manning Clark Auditorium, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU, at 6pm. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
July 29: At the National Library Theatre at 6pm is Event: Worlds within words: Australian drama and international touring performance, a panel discussion led by Rosalind Smith in which Kate Flaherty and Rebecca Clode will be discussing their latest book on performance history. Free, bookings essential: nla.gov.au.
July 31: A Brush with Poetry. Usually in Binalong, this month moving to Zoom because of COVID. Hear an eclectic mix of voices and sometimes music. Open mic, 1.30 for 2pm. Link available from Southern Tablelands Arts, Binalong Arts Group Fb page or via robynsykespoet@gmail.com. All welcome.
August 1: Poet and environmentalist Louise Crisp is reading at Geoff's Poetry at Smiths along with Canberra poet S.K. Kelen at 7pm. Bookings via smithsalternative@gmail.com at $10 and $5.
August 10: At the National Library of Australia Theatre at 6pm is the launch of the new National Library publication, Ice Bound. Author Dr Joy McCann will share stories of the intrepid Australian Antarctic explorers. Free, bookings essential: nla.gov.au.
August 12: At Paperchain Bookstore in Manuka at 5pm, Christine Sykes will discuss her new novel The Tap Cats of the Sunshine Coast, in which a Queensland-based tap dancing group face unexpected challenges when they enter the Seniors Superstar competition. Free, space limited. RSVP: info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
August 22: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Professor James Curran will be in conversation with John McCarthy on Curran's new book, Australia's China Odyssey. From Euphoria to Fear, which explores Australia's relationship with China through the prism of prime ministers from Whitlam onwards. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
August 25: At Paperchain Bookstore in Manuka at 5pm, Richard White, co-editor (with Melissa Harper) of Symbols of Australia: Imagining a Nation, will be in conversation with historian Frank Bongiorno. Free, space limited. RSVP info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
Tuesdays: At 11am each Tuesday, The Book Cow in Green Square will offer stories, games and activities designed for babies and toddlers up to five years of age. More information: bookcow.com.au.
Various: Libraries ACT has plenty on in July for children, teenagers and adults including storytime, crafts, writing workshops and more. Events are free but bookings are required. See: bit.ly/WhatsOnAtTheLibrary.
The Canberra chapter of the Tough Guy Book Club meets at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra, from 7pm to 9.30pm. Future dates are August 3, September 1, October 5, November 2 and December 7. President of the Canberra chapter is Adam Bartlett, phone 0468 942 182. See: toughguybookclub.com.
August 10-14: The Canberra Writers Festival will be back with a full program of more than 60 live events including the opening night dinner, panel sessions and more. See: canberrawritersfestival.com
Youth nature-writing prize Poem Forest invites students and teachers across Australia to use their words to create tangible climate action, planting a tree for every poem submitted. It's open until September 23. See: redroompoetry.org/projects/poem-forest/
