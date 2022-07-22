In terms of its prize purse, the Darling Portrait Prize at $75,000 is half of the purse of the Moran, less than the $100,000 of the Archibald, but more generous than the $50,000 available at the Brisbane and Lester prizes. However, neither the amount of money for the prize nor the prestige of the National Portrait Gallery has done much to tap into a more interesting pool of artists than for the Archibald. Apparently, this year's Darling Prize attracted almost 600 entries from which the 39 finalists have been selected, whereas the Archibald this year attracted 816 entries from which it pulled its 52 finalists. Not being privy to a full list of entrants, I find those who made the final cut are a familiar list of names to those in the other portrait prizes.