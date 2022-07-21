The Canberra Times
Capital Life: What's on the Canberra arts scene from July 23, 2022

July 21 2022 - 2:00am
Cameron Haas, Untitled #66. 2022. Picture: Supplied

Resonate

Cameron Haas's exhibition of recent work brings together form and colour with varying qualities of edge and flatness of paint, in compositions that invite collaboration with the viewer to perceive and respond emotionally. Although these are seemingly simple compositions, there is nowhere for the artist to hide. Every colour, tone, shape, intersection and edge is carefully considered and composed. The viewer has an opportunity to play with these organic, malleable shapes that are suggestive of an embodied human experience but which are not prescriptive. This is Haas's fourth solo exhibition at the Nancy Sever Gallery. It is on from July 24 to August 21. See: nancysevergallery.com.au.

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

