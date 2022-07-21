Cameron Haas's exhibition of recent work brings together form and colour with varying qualities of edge and flatness of paint, in compositions that invite collaboration with the viewer to perceive and respond emotionally. Although these are seemingly simple compositions, there is nowhere for the artist to hide. Every colour, tone, shape, intersection and edge is carefully considered and composed. The viewer has an opportunity to play with these organic, malleable shapes that are suggestive of an embodied human experience but which are not prescriptive. This is Haas's fourth solo exhibition at the Nancy Sever Gallery. It is on from July 24 to August 21. See: nancysevergallery.com.au.
Advertisement
Otherwise & Elsewhere They Speak, on until August 14, is a story of interaction and interbeing within a collection of experiences through imagery, objects and materials - made, used, discarded, re-imagined. It invokes the push-and-pull of daily life and the arc of entire lives. Richard Maude presents a dense wall of painted portraits from some 40 years of producing images of family, friends and acquaintances, with references to questions of selfhood, continuity and impermanence. Jane Bodnaruk investigates the interweaving of lives, current and past, with the textiles that pervade our world. Gabrielle Bates explores how objects and rituals might be used to subvert entrenched paradigms, both social and personal. See: anca.net.au.
Aarwun Gallery is hosting three new exhibitions until August 7. Embracing by landscape artist Peter Yu, is a collection of works influenced by his surrounds, reflecting his appreciation of that environment. Andrew Grassi Kelaher's Vivacious Views, Peaceful Panoramas depicts visions of Canberra. And An Eclectic Collection by Sandra Hendy is a diverse display of contemporary watercolours. See: aarwungallery.com.au.
On Thursday, July 28 at 6.30pm at the National Museum of Australia, the CSO Chamber Ensemble will perform the concert Collective Memory, contemporary classical music exploring history, memory and power, as part of the Australian Series. It features Bungaree by Yorta Yorta composer Deborah Cheetham. Harry Sdraulig's Speak, which explores domains of language, Yitzhak Yedid's Lament - In Memoriam of Ora Boasson-Horev for solo viola; and Bardju (Footprints) by local Yuin composer Brenda Gifford. In a first for the Australian Series, Collective Memory will include a live poetry set performed by Andrew Cox, an Australian-Filipino spoken word artist. There is also a world premiere, HISTORY MEMORY POWER from Rhyan Clapham a.k.a. DOBBY, a Murrawarri-Filipino rapper, drummer, composer and academic, exploring the notion of truth and how it forms tradition. Patrons will enjoy after-hours access to the Great Southern Land exhibition. See: cso.org.au/collective-memory.
Belonging / Stories from Far North Queensland features 120 works by 29 First Nations artists at the National Museum of Australia. It is the first in a three-part exhibition series that captures generations of cultural knowledge shaped by a profound relationship to Country. It's on until February 12, 2023. For more information, visit nma.gov.au.
The M16 Artspace Drawing Prize has been a staple in the gallery's exhibition calendar since 2006. It attracts hundreds of entries from across Australia and internationally. It is for drawing in either traditional media and techniques, or non-traditional works that extend understanding of what drawing may be within contemporary art practice. Entries close on October 23, 2022 at 11.59pm. Finalists are announced on November 9 and the opening and announcement of winners takes place on December 1. For full competition information see: canberraartworkshop.org.au.
The feature debut of director Rowan Devereux, Evicted! A Modern Romance, casts a millennial eye over the job and housing market. Freshly unemployed Maggie (Amanda Maple-Brown), gig-economy worker Will (William Suen) and feuding couple Isabelle (Rose Haining) and May (Clare Cavanagh) embark on a seemingly futile hunt for an affordable share house. Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive, Friday July 29 at 6pm. For more information, visit nfsa.gov.au.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.