Men charged with drug dealing after traffic stop on Barton Highway, Murrumbateman: NSW police

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 18 2022 - 1:35am, first published 1:30am
Two men were found with drugs, 1kg of a crystal substance, a blank passport and driver's licences in various names when officers stopped their car for speeding, police say.

