Two men were found with drugs, 1kg of a crystal substance, a blank passport and driver's licences in various names when officers stopped their car for speeding, police say.
One of the men allegedly ran away, while the other tried and became violent with officers who stopped him.
NSW police said officers stopped a Mitsubishi SUV allegedly travelling at 70km/h in a 50km/h zone on the Barton Highway, Murrumbateman, about 11.20am Sunday.
Advertisement
They said the driver - a 38-year-old man - tested positive to methamphetamine.
"Soon after, the driver fled the scene on foot, before his passenger - a man aged 42 - allegedly became violent towards police as he also attempted to flee. The passenger was arrested after a short struggle," police said.
"During a search of the SUV, police seized a substance believed to be methylamphetamine, MDMA, a blank passport, passport photos, six mobile phones, several credit cards and driver's licences in various names, cash, electronic scales, and more than 1kg of a crystal substance in bottle which will undergo further analysis."
Police said officers found the driver walking along Dundoos Drive, Murrumbateman, about 1.45pm. He again ran away, but was caught.
The older man was charged with seven offences:
Both men were refused bail to appear in Goulburn Local Court on Monday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.