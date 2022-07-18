A national Muay Thai champion will not be able to defend her title after she was denied bail over drug and firearm offences.
Felicity Loiterton, 28, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday morning via audio-visual link from the Alexander Maconochie Centre in another bid to get bail.
Loiterton was arrested and charged earlier this month with possessing and trafficking methamphetamine, possessing prohibited firearms, four counts of possessing a prohibited weapon and two counts of possessing ammunition.
Loiterton was on bail for similar alleged offences and drug-driving when police raided her home in Kaleen, allegedly uncovering a replica shotgun, shotgun cartridges, two Tasers, two prohibited knives, and commercial grade and modified fireworks.
The 28-year-old was denied bail when she last appeared in court and, on Monday morning, made another request for freedom before Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker.
She has entered pleas of not guilty to the previous charges but did not enter any pleas for the newest charges.
Loiterton's barrister, Margaret Jones SC, applied for the Australian Muay Thai kickboxing champion to be released so she could train for and attend an annual competition in October.
The court heard Loiterton was "motivated to defend her 2019 title" at the competition, which will be held in Canberra after being cancelled two years in a row due to COVID-19.
Ms Jones argued Loiterton's circumstances had changed since she last applied for bail, stating her father had flown down from the Gold Coast and, along with her uncle in Kaleen, would be able to provide Loiterton with a home and supervision.
"She would be fairly closely supervised by people who have nothing to do with drugs or guns," Ms Jones said.
Prosecutor Julia Churchill retorted that Loiterton should not be let out, stating she was "on conditional liberty when she committed the offences".
Ms Walker was "not satisfied" with the proposed reasons to grant Loiterton bail and said her "bail continues to be refused".
Loiterton is scheduled to appear in court again on August 1.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
