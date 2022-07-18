Canberra Raiders winger James Schiller wants to make his own name in the NRL and step out from the shadow of his famed uncle.
After his piece of individual magic on Sunday, however, to score the match-winner against Melbourne, it seems he is well on his way to achieving that.
He wants to be known as a Raiders winger, or a 21-year-old player from Young plying his trade in his debut NRL season, and not the nephew of the former Green Machine great Brett Mullins.
"I just acted on instinct," he said on the match-winning try.
"You do practice that sort of stuff at training, because you never know when the moment might pop up.
"I know my uncle did a lot of freaky things like that in his time.
"As grateful as I am to be compared to someone as great as Brett Mullins, I hope to create my own sort of path, and be more known as James Schiller rather than Brett Mullins' nephew, with all due respect."
Schiller grubbered the ball in-goal into the corner, before swooping on it and slamming it down to score the match-winner in the Raiders 20-16 victory over the Melbourne Storm.
His two-try performance came to an end in the 71st minute, when he went down with an ankle injury.
It all seemed too familiar for Schiller.
After his NRL in debut in round one, and suiting up in round two in Jordan Rapana's absence, he had to wait until round 12 to earn his next minutes.
Then when he did, in his third game back he came off the bench and injured his shoulder against the Newcastle Knights, sidelining him until Sunday's win.
Thankfully, Raiders coach Ricky Stuart believed his young star winger's ankle injury was not too bad post-match.
And it seems he was right on the money.
"I'm not too worried about it at the minute," Schiller said on his ankle.
"They just chucked me in a boot as precaution. We'll find out ... when we get some scans and stuff but hopefully it'll be all good."
If his scans come back all clear, he should have done enough to secure himself a spot in Stuart's starting-XIII next week against the New Zealand Warriors.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
